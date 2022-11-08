Mental Health First Aid training to be offered Nov. 15 

Invest Hamilton County, in conjunction with OneZone and the Noblesville and Westfield chambers of commerce, will present Mental Health First Aid training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Hamilton County Community Foundation Collaboration Hub, 11810 Technology Dr. in Fishers.

The training, which is offered quarterly, will be conducted by Mental Health America of Indiana. It will provide information on how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. It will teach skills for providing initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to appropriate care.

The course will cover:

Common signs and symptoms of mental illness

Common signs and symptoms of substance use

How to interact with a person in crisis

How to connect the person with help

How to administer naloxone in the event of an opioid overdose

Learn more and register through the participating chambers of commerce.