Fishers election results show Walker wins contested senate 31 race, no incumbents keep seats on HSE board of trustees

With a majority of Hamilton County precincts have been reported for the Nov. 8 general election, Republican incumbent Kyle Walker will serve another term in the Indiana State Senate. And the Hamilton Southeastern Schools board will have all new members, as no incumbents won reelection.

In State Senate District 31, Walker defeated Democrat Jocelyn Vare. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, Walker had won 56 percent of the vote. He has been serving District 31 since 2020.

“Tonight’s victory is further evidence that the voters of this district want commonsense leadership that produces results. In the Senate, I will stay laser focused on the issues that matter, strengthening our economy, improving public safety and investing in quality of life to keep our communities thriving,” Walker said. “I’m grateful to everyone who helped us deliver our message to earn the support of voters across the district.”

All four Hamilton Southeastern Schools districts had candidates vying for spots on the school board. Incumbents lost in Districts 1 and 4, meaning the board will have all new members.

In District 1, Tiffany Pascoe had 52 percent of the vote in her race against incumbent Brad Boyer and challengers Edward Gedeon and Jackie Howell. Pascoe, 37, is a key account manager who focused her campaign on finding a return to academic excellence, fiscal conservatism and parental rights.

In District 2, Juanita Albright had 59 percent of the vote against incumbent Janet Pritchett. Albright, 54, is an internal medicine physician and mother of two. Her main campaign issues were academic excellence, administrative transparency and fiscal responsibility.

In District 3, Dawn Lang had 61 percent of the vote against Carla Cork. The two candidates were vying for the seat after incumbent ​​Michelle Fullhart announced she would not seek a third term.

In District 4, Ben Orr had 56 percent of the vote against incumbent Julie Chambers and challenger Harry Delks. Orr, 40, is a commercial insurance agent and father of two who focused his campaign on refocusing the district on academic learning, supporting the parent/teacher relationship through increased transparency and communication and fiscal responsibility.

In the race for Fall Creek Township trustee, Republican Doug Allman defeated Brian Baehl, while Jason Meyer and Tony Scott won spots on the Fall Creek Board of Trustees.