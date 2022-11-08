Carmel school board, township, representative races come down to the wire

All three races for Carmel school board seats came down to the wire, with Kristin L. Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Greg Brown winning by narrow margins. The results are unofficial and are yet to be certified.

In District 1, Kouka earned 39.49 percent of the vote to finish 117 votes ahead of Jenny Brake (39.15 percent). Sheldon Barnes earned 11.48 percent, and Stephanie Ann Flittner finished with 9.88 percent.

In the District 2 race, incumbent Nelson-Williams earned 46.25 percent of the vote, narrowly defeating Adam Sharp, who received 43.73 percent. Lori B. Long earned 10.02 percent.

Brown, who received 50.15 percent of the vote, finished 104 votes ahead of Jake Nichols, who received 49.85 percent, in District 3.

Kouka, Nelson-Williams and Nichols ran as a slate supporting the current direction of Carmel Clay Schools, while Brown, Brake and Sharp ran as a GOP-endorsed slate seeking change.

Republicans swept the Clay Township board race by narrow margins, with candidates Paul Bolin (20.35 percent), Mary Eckard (22.92 percent) and Matt Snyder (20.58 percent) earning more votes than Democrats Julia Keller (19.57 percent) and Dallas Shelby (16.58 percent).

After defeating his primary opponent by less than 10 votes, Republican Fred Glynn was trailing Democrat Victoria Garcia Wilburn by less than 80 votes in the race for state representative in District 32. The district extends into Marion County, and some precincts there had not yet been reported.

In another close Statehouse race, incumbent Republican Jerry Torr (52.35 percent) defeated Matt McNally (47.65 percent).

Any of the candidates could request a recount.