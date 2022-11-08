Brazilian musician to perform at Palladium

Eliane Elias is ready to share her varied musical skills.

“I will be doing a show which will bring different aspects of my music,” Elias said. “It will show my pianist presentation as well as my vocals and some improvisations of the jazz. It’s a show that has a beautiful curve. It has a large spectrum of music that is presented.”

Elias, a Grammy-winning pianist-singer-composer, will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“It’s music that touches people,” Elias said. “There are some ingredients to the music that communicate with people. All the players are classically trained.”

Elias, who moved to the U.S. from Brazil when she was 21, said she tells stories during the concert.

“I tell people about the songs,” Elias said. “These songs are Portuguese, so they understand what the story is. Every person will feel like I’m the only one I am speaking to. It’s very personal. It’s a wonderful show. I’m enjoying bringing the bossa nova and the music of Brazil.”

Her recently released album, “quietude,” is a traditional bossa nova album with acoustic guitar and Elias’ vocals in Portuguese.

“It came out as No. 1 on several charts, as No. 1 (on) iTunes Latin and Jazz charts and on several of the Amazon charts as best sellers,” Elias said.

Her previous album, “Mirror Mirror” with Chick Corea, who died in 2021, and Chucho Valdes, won a Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album earlier this year. She also won a Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album in 2016 with “Made in Brazil.”

Elias is based in New York but spends time at the end of each year in Brazil.

Opening the Palladium show will be classical and flamenco guitarist John Alvarado, also a senior lecturer of music and arts technology at IUPUI.

For more, visit thecenterpresents.org or elianeelias.com.