MSDLT teachers to receive pay increase

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township reached an agreement with the Lawrence Education Association on a variety of teacher-incentive matters, including pay raises, for the 2022-2023 school year. The agreement was approved Oct. 10 by the MSDLT Board of Education.

The agreement focuses on increasing teacher salaries, teacher retention and providing more incentives for new teachers.

Highlights of the agreement include:

  • Average salaried teachers will earn over 11 percent more than their 2021-22 base salary comprising additional salary and stipends.
  • A one-time loyalty stipend of $2,000
  • 4.75 percent base salary increase to all returning teachers.
  • All teachers who have a total of two years of experience in the MSD of Lawrence Township will receive an additional $500 base salary increase.
  • A documented master’s degree in accordance with Indiana Education Employment Relations Board will result in a 50 percent base salary increase for the master’s increase.
  • New hires will have the option of 27 or 28 pays.
  • Payout of sick days from $50 a day to $100 a day upon retirement.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn A. Smith. (Image courtesy of Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township.)

The new teacher salary will increase from $46,420 to $48,000, marking the ninth consecutive year the district has been able to provide raises to teachers.

“As a public institution, our greatest assets are the heroes who work daily with our students – our teachers,” MSDLT Supt. Shawn A. Smith. “We are pleased to be able to provide these well-deserved raises to district teachers who inspire and motivate our future leaders.

“We are grateful to our legislators for prioritizing education and competitive wages for teachers and look forward to continued collaboration on behalf of students.”


