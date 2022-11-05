Film Forum set for Nov. 5-6 at Carmel Clay Public Library

The Carmel Clay Public Library will be holding its 2022 Carmel Film Forum: Big Picture Pinball Show and Narrative Design Workshop for Games and Movies on Nov. 5-6. The 2022 Film Forum has a pinball and gaming theme. Admission is free.

The sessions and presenters for the Film Forum will include:

Nov. 5:

Session One: (STORYTELLING WORKSHOP)

12:30 p.m.: Nathan Bechtold, President of Indiana Filmmakers Network, is presenting a Narrative Design Workshop for Games and Movies. Participants will learn step-by-step world-building techniques and how to create immersive stories with compelling characters, locations, and situations.

Session Two – (SKILL SHOT, BABY! FILM PROJECT) 3 p.m. – Mike Burgess, the Executive Producer of “Skill Shot, BABY! Pinball Epiphany” short film and owner of Wizard’s World Pinball Arcade in Ft Wayne, Indiana, will discuss his history as an arcade operator and his efforts to bring more women and young people into the pinball hobby.

3:30 p.m. Local filmmaker James Moriarty will premiere the new pinball-themed short film “Skill Shot, BABY! Pinball Epiphany.” Following the film, there will be an actor’s table read of the feature-length screenplay on which the short film is based and a panel presentation by the filmmaker and his team to discuss the progress of the film’s production and their efforts to bring it to the screen.

Nov. 6:

Session Three – (PINBALL HELPING PEOPLE)

1:30 p.m. – Rupert Boneham and Randy Baer will be interviewed about their mission to start Rupert’s Kids Arcade, which helps at-risk young people and gives them employment opportunities and mentorship.

2 p.m.- Filmmaker Imoto Harney will premiere her new documentary about Project Pinball. This nonprofit charity places pinball machines in Children’s Hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses to introduce therapeutic benefits to kids of all ages. After the film’s screening, Zan Aufderheide, a comedian and charity auctioneer who helps nonprofits across the country, will interview Imoto Harney and the founder of Project Pinball, Daniel Spolar, about Imoto’s documentary film and Daniel’s charity.

The film forum will be facilitated by James Moriarty, co-owner and producer of Moriarty Media, and Sara O’Sha, Adult Services Manager of the Carmel Clay Public Library. Moriarty Media has partnered with the CCPL, Digital Media Lab, The Indy Film Fest, and the Indiana Filmmakers Network to plan the program.

Find complete details at carmelclaylibrary.org/events or visit moriartymedia.com.

The forum is sponsored by the City of Carmel, Moriarty Media LLC, Carmel Clay Public Library, Indiana Filmmakers Network, Wizard’s World Pinball Arcade, Rupert’s Kids Arcade, Ted Gregorick, Melody Inn, Indy Film Fest, and Roberts Camera.