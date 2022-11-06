Carmel High School freshman selected as Christkind for annual holiday market

After reviewing many essays and applications for the role of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt Christkind, the selection committee named Megan Munson, a freshman at Carmel High School, as the winner for the 2022 event.

Munson is enrolled in German II at CHS. She traveled to Germany last summer, where she was able to practice speaking the language. She enjoys German culture in Indiana by visiting the Carmel Christkindlmarkt and the Heidelberg Haus.

As winner of the contest, sponsored by Wallington Asset Management, Munson received a $1,000 scholarship.

“The Christkind is a beloved tradition at the market with deep roots in traditional Christkindlmarkts,” said Maria Murphy, CEO and market master of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. “We are so excited to have Megan to fulfill the role this year in greeting guests, attending media events and spreading holiday cheer to all visitors to the market.”

Second-place winner Haley Hickman, a sophomore at Terre Haute North High School, received $500. She is taking German II and has fond memories of the 10 months when her family hosted a German exchange student in their home.

Carmel High School junior Beatrice Violet Dyas was the third-place winner and received $250. She has four years of German language education and a deep appreciation of the language and culture. In 2021, she served as a volunteer at the Christkindlmarkt. Dyas and her family visit the market every year to celebrate the holiday season.

The Christkind is a well-known symbol of Christmas in German-speaking countries. As the tradition goes, the Christkind angel delivers Christmas presents and a Christmas tree to German children on Christmas Eve, without being seen.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt opens Nov. 19 at Carter Green. Learn more at CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.