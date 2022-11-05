Carmel in brief — November 8, 2022

Free event for veterans – The second Hamilton County Veterans Stand Down will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Boys & Girls Club, 1700 Conner St. in Noblesville. The event is free to veterans and their immediate family members and will include a meal, games and assistance in filing for benefits, obtaining employment, financial counseling and other services. RSVP welcome but not required to emily.pence@aspireindiana.org or 317-503-2524.

‘I Voted’ sticker winner – Suria Ramakaransingh, a student at Creekside Middle School, won third place in the fourth to eighth grade category in the “I Voted” sticker design competition. Winners’ designs have been printed on stickers that will be provided to their local county clerk’s election offices. Nearly 1,000 Indiana students submitted designs. The Indiana Arts Commission reviewed the submissions. Entries were judged on the design’s focus on attention to voting, showcase of Indiana and the overall creativity.

No-Shave November – For the seventh year, officers and civilian employees of the Carmel Police Dept. are participating in “No-Shave November” to raise awareness about cancer and collect donations to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The fundraising goal is $2,000. The department’s grooming standards were updated earlier this year to allow officers to grow facial hair, so this year Chief Jim Barlow is relaxing the department’s uniform standards. Employees who make a monetary donation will be allowed to wear CPD baseball caps for the month of November. Family, friends and members of the community are also encouraged to donate at gofundme.com/f/carmel-police-department-noshave-november-2022?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

State board appointments – Gov. Eric Holcomb has reappointed Carmel residents Reginald Henderson, president of Telamon Energy Solutions, to the board of trustees of Vincennes University; Richard Hester, senior partner with Indiana Business Advisors, to the Indiana Optometry Board; and Richard Leirer, VFW State Commander, to the Veterans Affairs Commission.

Civil War Roundtable – Joe Bellas, the 2005-06 Gilder Lehrman American History Teacher of the Year for Ohio and convener of the Stillwater Civil War Roundtable, will be the speaker for the Hamilton County Civil War Roundtable on Nov. 9 at Carmel City Hall, 1 Civic Square. He will present on “Bloodbath in the Bluegrass.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Bicentennial ambassadors needed – High school sophomores and juniors interested in history and community can apply to serve as Hamilton County Bicentennial Ambassadors through a program sponsored by the 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial Committee. Student ambassadors will serve as a bridge from the past to the future through conversation and public engagement from January through December 2023. Apply online through Nov. 30 at docs.google.com/forms/d/1o-3mZxYeP_WY2ncO0MzytCNensGRmdWTx5RLJy26-hQ/viewform?edit_requested=true.

Ice skating tickets available – Tickets for the Ice at Carter Green are on sale. The rink will be open Nov. 19 through Feb. 26, 2023. Skate sessions last 90 minutes, unless noted on the skate session calendar. The cost per session on all days is $10 for adults and youth 11 and older, $8 for children 10 and younger. Skates may be rented for $4 per person. Buy tickets and learn more at theiceatcartergreen.com/tickets.

Princess Program applications – The 500 Festival is accepting applications for the 2023 500 Festival Princess Program. Applications are available at 500Festival.com/Princess. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 8, 2023. The program provides 33 women from Indiana colleges and universities with the opportunity to make an impact during their college years as ambassadors of the 500 Festival and its mission to enrich lives and positively impact the community. Each 500 Festival Princess will also receive a $1,000 scholarship.

State’s cutest dogs – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and Indiana’s First Dog, Henry, are searching for adorable dogs in great locations across the state through the Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest. A different winner will be selected every week for one year. Each winning dog will get a note from Indiana’s first dog, an exclusive ‘More To Discover IN Indiana’ dog bandana, a feature as one of the Cutest Dogs IN Indiana on the Visit Indiana social channels. To enter, upload a photo or video of your dog to Instagram, tag @VisitIndiana and use the hashtag #DogsINIndiana. Entries must include the location where the photo was taken.

Sidewalk Repair Grant funds available – In 2020, the Carmel City Council established a Sidewalk Repair Grant program to help keep residential sidewalks across the city in good shape and safe. This program was initially funded by a $50,000, non-reverting fund and there are still funds available for property owners to apply for assistance with sidewalk repairs. The fund assists residents who own and occupy their homes with the expense of repair/replacement of sidewalks and for removal of trees located on their private property that are affecting sidewalks by reimbursing up to 50 percent of the project cost, up to $3,000. Learn more and apply at carmel.in.gov/government/departments-services/community-services/sidewalk-repair-grant.

Arts & Culture digital passport – The recently launched Indiana Arts & Culture digital passport encourages visitors to discover new places and enjoy some of Indiana’s creative spaces. Sign up online for the passport and receive custom prizes for visiting multiple destinations across the state. Visitors need to check-in from a smartphone at one of the designated passport locations. Participants earn more by visiting more locations. For more information, visit VisitIndiana.com/arts or follow Visit Indiana on social media at @VisitIndiana on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Hamilton County Democratic Women meetings— The Hamilton County Democratic Women meet every third Saturday of the month at the Delaware Township Trustee Building 9090 E. 131st, Fishers. Conversations begin at 9:30 a.m., the meeting is from 10 a.m. to 11. All Hamilton County women are welcome.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Free breakfast on Veterans Day – On Nov. 11, Kolache Factory stores nationwide, including the Carmel restaurant at 890 E. 116th St., are offering a free kolache and coffee to all veterans and all those who are actively serving in the U.S. armed forces. To claim the free breakfast, show a government-issued military photo ID or DD 214 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Show to feature Carmel – The American Dream has expanded its EMMY-nominated TV show to Carmel and will feature host Karen Tanner, a 20-year Carmel resident. Each show highlights a cast of Realtors in the market chosen for their expertise in real estate, reputation and recognition from their peers and consumers. The show is nationally syndicated and airs on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, the Travel Channel and other cable outlets. It streams on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku. The 30-minute, commercial-free show will air locally beginning in December. Learn more at facebook.com/theamericandreamtv.

Diabetes Prevention Program – Franciscan Health is offering a Diabetes Prevention Program, an initiative that provides a supportive environment where participants work together in small groups to learn about healthier eating and boosting their physical activity to reduce their contracting diabetes. The program is led by a trained lifestyle coach in a classroom setting and delivered over a 12-month period. Participants must be at least 18 years old, overweight (body mass index over 25), diagnosed with prediabetic conditions or diagnosed with gestational diabetes at any time. Qualified participants can reach out to CIRFranciscanWellCare@franciscanalliance.org or call 317-528-4962 to inquire about the program and to register.

Blood donation guidance updated – The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland or France and have never tried to give blood because of concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility guidance on vCJD, eliminating the deferral for those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001. In alignment with FDA changes, the Red Cross began accepting donations Oct. 3 from individuals who have not tried giving blood before due to the prior donation criteria. Learn more and schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at ktaylor@brightonhospice.com.