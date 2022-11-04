Poll worker removed from Carmel early voting site after attempting to influence voters 

A poll worker was removed from a Carmel early voting site Nov. 4 after attempting to influence voters.

Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller confirmed that the poll worker, a Democrat, was removed from the polling location at Mercy Road Church on Pointe Parkway in Carmel for pressuring voters to cast their ballots for or against certain candidates.

“He will not be allowed to return and has been taken out for Election Day as well,” Sheller stated.

Sheller said no other poll workers have been removed during early voting.

Mario Massillamany, chair of the Hamilton County Republican Party, said the poll worker was pressuring voters not to support certain school board candidates endorsed by Republicans.

Current has reached out to the Hamilton County Democratic Party for comment.