Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel.

Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel.

Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and operate the Carmel location. His grandfather, Charles McGaughey, founded MCL Restaurant & Bakery.

“Having grown up working in my family’s restaurants, I have always been passionate about providing fresh and high-quality ingredients to customers,” Casey McGaughey stated. “Capriotti’s is known to do just that for its customers, which is why I am thrilled to partner with them in order to bring a new upscale, fast-casual sandwich concept to the Carmel community.”

The Carmel Capriotti’s will offer online ordering, third-party delivery services and catering. It is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Capriotti’s, which was founded in Delaware, has other Indiana restaurants in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Schererville and Hammond.

Learn more at capriottis.com or call 317-344-3152.