Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel
Capriotti’s will open Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. (Photo courtesy of Capriotti’s)

Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel

0
By on Carmel Community, Carmel Business Local, Zionsville Business Local, Zionsville Community

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel.

Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel.

Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and operate the Carmel location. His grandfather, Charles McGaughey, founded MCL Restaurant & Bakery.

“Having grown up working in my family’s restaurants, I have always been passionate about providing fresh and high-quality ingredients to customers,” Casey McGaughey stated. “Capriotti’s is known to do just that for its customers, which is why I am thrilled to partner with them in order to bring a new upscale, fast-casual sandwich concept to the Carmel community.”

The Carmel Capriotti’s will offer online ordering, third-party delivery services and catering. It is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Capriotti’s, which was founded in Delaware, has other Indiana restaurants in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Schererville and Hammond.

Learn more at capriottis.com or call 317-344-3152.


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — October 25, 2022 Carmel in brief — November 1, 2022 Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County Reclaiming history: Zionsville firefighters work to restore 1964 engine Some Carmel school board candidates see strength in slates, others value independence INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact