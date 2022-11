The Carmel Police Dept. is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Bernard Caillouet, 24, was last seen walking away from his residence in the 3700 block of Abney Point Dr. at approximately 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

Caillouet is described as 5’11” and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he left home without his phone, wallet and medication but is not believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2580.