Trick-or-treaters gather candy. From left, Cassian Bridgeman, Jarrod Bridgeman, Cordelia Bridgeman, Audrey Bridgeman and Bella Mundo walk the Monon Greenway. A group walks the Monon Greenway in costume. From left, Marcus Tamariz, Anaissa Tamariz and Xareni Tamariz dress up for the occasion. Snapshot: Trick or Treat on the Monon returns 0 By Current Publishing on November 3, 2022 Carmel Community Guests of all ages arrived in costume for the second Trick or Treat on the Monon held along the Monon Greenway between Carter Green and Main Street. (Photos by Edward Redd)