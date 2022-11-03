Carmel Police Dept. investigating package thefts

The Carmel Police Dept. is investigating the theft of a package that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Oct. 27 near Fairfax Manor and Grand Vue drives. The individual pictured was captured on surveillance video taking packages from multiple dwellings. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Officer A. Meinhardt at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 2022-68891. (Image courtesy of CPD)