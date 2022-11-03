Current Publishing
Mo Rocca to speak at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

Mo Rocca, a “CBS News Sunday Morning” television correspondent, humorist, history enthusiast and Emmy winner, will speak Nov. 10 at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site’s 17th annual Mary Tucker Jasper Speaker Series. 

The series supports the mission of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site to increase participation in the American system of self-government by sharing the life stories, arts and culture of an American President. Proceeds help the Presidential Site – the former home of President Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis — share innovative civic education and outreach programs with more than 30,000 children and adults each year. 

The event, which will be held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, 140 W. Washington St. in Indianapolis, annually welcomes 300 prestigious guests to enjoy dinner and a nationally recognized speaker.

Lisa Boncosky, a Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Board member and co-chair of the Speaker Committee Lisa Boncosky looks forward to the event. 

“COVID has kept this event from happening the last few years, so we’re excited to have it back,” Boncosky said. “We try to find speakers who fit with the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site mission, and Mo Rocca has a love for U.S. history and presidents.”

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Vice President of Development Bethany Gosewehr said that the site – the former home of President Benjamin Harrison — has wanted to book Rocca since 2020. Gosewehr expects a good turnout.

“We normally see around 300 guests at our speaker series events,” she said. “We are so very excited to host him on Nov. 10.”

The event will carry on the tradition of honoring men and women in the United States military who, like Harrison – a former Union general during the Civil War – served their nation.

Seating is exclusive and limited capacity. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite. Tickets start at $175 and include admission to the reception, dinner and an event program. 


