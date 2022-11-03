Hamilton County seeking public input on parks

The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of two county parks during an open house this month hosted by the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept.

The open house will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Bray Family Homestead Park, 4528 Ind. 38, Noblesville, which was acquired by the county in 2007. It is the site officials with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept. are looking to further develop Bray Family Homestead Park, while it also recently acquired the HC Farms property at 216th Street and Hinkle Road, said Don Nicholls, resource development specialist with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept.

The meeting is intended to help guide master planning of both properties, according to Nicholls. Discussion will take place regarding potential recreational activities, amenities and programs for the parks that attendees think should be considered in planning to best serve the community, he added.

In addition, trails and shelters will also be discussed, along with other recreational and nature education options proposed by planners and the public. For more information or to learn more about the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept., call 317-770-4400 or visit myhamiltoncountyparks.com.