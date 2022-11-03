Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Hamilton County seeking public input on parks
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation will host an open house Nov. 9 at Bray Family Homestead in Noblesville to solicit public input regarding two parks. The feedback will help guide master planning at Bray Family Homestead and at the HC Farms property, according to the county. (Photo provided by Hamilton County Parks and Recreation)

Hamilton County seeking public input on parks

0
By on Noblesville Community

The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of two county parks during an open house this month hosted by the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept.

The open house will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Bray Family Homestead Park, 4528 Ind. 38, Noblesville, which was acquired by the county in 2007. It is the site officials with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept. are looking to further develop Bray Family Homestead Park, while it also recently acquired the HC Farms property at 216th Street and Hinkle Road, said Don Nicholls, resource development specialist with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept.

The meeting is intended to help guide master planning of both properties, according to Nicholls. Discussion will take place regarding potential recreational activities, amenities and programs for the parks that attendees think should be considered in planning to best serve the community, he added.

In addition, trails and shelters will also be discussed, along with other recreational and nature education options proposed by planners and the public. For more information or to learn more about the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept., call 317-770-4400 or visit myhamiltoncountyparks.com.


More Headlines

Bidding Farewell: Longtime county employee set to retire early next year Carmel in brief — October 25, 2022 Carmel couple leads efforts to bring holiday cheer to Hamilton County families Carmel in brief — November 1, 2022 Athlete of the Week: Hamilton Southeastern wide receiver produces big plays for top-ranked team Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact