Night & Day diversions – November 1, 2022

‘The Addams Family’

“The Addams Family” runs through Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Carmel Apprentice Theatre

Carmel Apprentice Theatre will present “The Addams Family,” a musical, through Nov. 13 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

‘Violet’

Actors Theatre of Indiana will present “Violet” through Nov. 13 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Joanne Shaw Taylor will perform a concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Jon McLaughlin

Jon McLaughlin: Indiana 15th Anniversary Tour will stop at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Chris Botti

Chris Botti will perform a concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Pictures at an Exhibition”

The Indiana Wind Symphony will perform “Pictures at an Exhibition” with soprano soloist Jessamyn Anderson at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit Indianawindsymphony.org.


