Blueprint for Improvement: Authentic Indianapolis addition

Built in 1926, the owners of this home in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood wanted to expand their indoor space and upgrade their outdoor experience while maintaining their home’s architectural integrity.

Custom trim, moldings, and authentic period finishes help ensure the additions blend seamlessly with the home’s original architecture, inside and out.

An additional bedroom was constructed on the home’s second story, which was reconfigured to create space for a master closet and laundry room.

A covered patio helps incorporate the second-floor addition into the home’s exterior, while an integrated heater allows for outdoor enjoyment across seasons.

Composite decking, custom aluminum railings, and a concrete patio come together to create a perfect gathering spot that blends seamlessly with the home’s historic appeal.