Blueprint for Improvement: Authentic Indianapolis addition

Built in 1926, the owners of this home in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood wanted to expand their indoor space and upgrade their outdoor experience while maintaining their home’s architectural integrity.
- Custom trim, moldings, and authentic period finishes help ensure the additions blend seamlessly with the home’s original architecture, inside and out.
- An additional bedroom was constructed on the home’s second story, which was reconfigured to create space for a master closet and laundry room.
- A covered patio helps incorporate the second-floor addition into the home’s exterior, while an integrated heater allows for outdoor enjoyment across seasons.
- Composite decking, custom aluminum railings, and a concrete patio come together to create a perfect gathering spot that blends seamlessly with the home’s historic appeal.