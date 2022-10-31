Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Lawrence receives IMPO grant for projects
Charging stations could be installed at the City of Lawrence Government Center. (Photo courtesy of the city of Lawrence)

Lawrence receives IMPO grant for projects

0
By on Geist Community

On Oct. 19, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization awarded $75,000 grants for planning projects in Fishers, Greenfield, Indianapolis and Lawrence.

The funding comes from federal planning dollars, which were offered to the respective cities to plan for future projects. Once community needs are pinpointed and plans are developed in the cities, the grantee can find additional public and private financial resources.

Established in 1972, the IMPO plans for and distributes federal transportation funds for highways, transit, bikeways, trails and sidewalks to move people and goods in central Indiana.

Each of the following projects will receive a $75,000 grant:

  • City of Lawrence Capital Improvement Plan & Program – Lawrence will establish a Capital Improvement Plan & Program that prioritizes needed infrastructure projects over 20 years and develops a revenue-constrained list for the first five years of the plan period. Engineering Director Sri Venugopalan said project will focus on creating a “solid transportation plan for the whole city, as we didn’t have one before.”
  • Charging Lawrence – Lawrence will study and plan for electric vehicle charging stations in the community. The plan will provide the information needed to pursue public-private partnerships for the infrastructure.

“There’s a new study from INDOT about electric charging stations and how Lawrence has several locations great for the charging stations. This grant will help us find a prime location for it, then we need to figure out how to fund the building of the stations,” Venugopalan said.

  • City of Fishers Greenway and Trails Study – Fishers will use its grant to produce a citywide greenways study to identify primary pedestrian routes and priority gaps in the pedestrian network. With the new Nickel Plate Trail and Geist Greenway, city leaders want to expand the Fishers 2040 Bike and Pedestrian Map.
  • IndyMoves 2.0 – Indianapolis will update the IndyMoves integrated transportation plan, which incorporates the county’s Pedestrian Plan, Greenways Plan and Thoroughfare Plan, as well as the IMPO’s Regional Freight Plan, Regional Safety Plan and relevant plans and policies. The updated plan will help the city identify capital needs.
  • Charging Greenfield – Greenfield will study and plan for electric vehicle charging stations in the community. The plan will provide the information needed to pursue public-private partnerships for the infrastructure.


More Headlines

New Development: City of Lawrence sees first of its kind multi-use project ‘Living through the construction’: Classes continue amidst continuing renovations at Lawrence North, Lawrence Central Tru by Hilton hotel opens in Lawrence Lawrence Common Council discusses raises for elected officials Lawrence’s Civic Plaza renovations near completion Snapshot: City employees clean up trash for the Keep Lawrence Beautiful initiative
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact