Board Break-a-Thon fundraiser to benefit children’s hospital

Mark your calendars for the return of Board Break-a-Thon, an annual fundraiser for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascenion St. Vincent conducted by Master Yoo’s World Class Tae Kwon Do.

The Nov. 5 event, which will be in the Hamilton Southeastern High School gym from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is an exhibition that showcases the ability of Master Yoo’s students for a charitable cause. Proceeds will benefit Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.

The event is open to the public. Master Yoo’s students’ board-breaking skills will be on full display, along with many different levels of board-breaking techniques. Students will break more than 3,000 boards toward reaching their goal of raising $30,000 for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.

Corporate sponsorships from local businesses are also available for the event.

According to Jin Park, director of Master Yoo’s World Class Tae Kwon Do, Master Yoo’s – which has location in Fishers, Carmel and Noblesville — has partnered with Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent “in support of the programs and activities that they provide to help those who are physically, emotionally, spiritually and financially challenged and vulnerable.”

Master Yoo’s Board Break-a-Thon has raised more than $162,000 for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent since 2013.

Opening ceremonies begin at 11 a.m. and will feature advanced student demonstrations, special presentations and special guests from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent. In addition to advance donations, Master Yoo’s will also accept donations during the event.

“We are confident that our staff and students will put on a crowd-pleasing show and the positive energy for that day will be motivating and inspiring,” Park said. “We know everyone will enjoy the experience of breaking boards and performing for this very worthy cause.”

For more, visit the event website at masteryootkd.com/boardbreakathon or contact the school at 317-733-8800 or send an email to MasterYooEvent@gmail.com.