Holiday event in Westfield to feature local vendors

Shoppers can get in the holiday spirit during an upcoming event that will feature more than 100 local vendors while enjoying beer, wine, cocktails and other beverages.

The Holiday Sip n Shop will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Roundtripper Sports Academy, 16708 Southpark Dr., Westfield, and is open to all ages. The event is free to attend.

Jenn Kampmeier-Aaron, who formerly owned Vino Mobile Bar before the business changed hands earlier this year, said she is partnering with Vino Mobile Bar to continue the event, which will be in its ninth year. She said it is important to reach out and support local business owners in the community, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic showed that the more they are supported, the better off they are.

“I just love seeing local businesses thrive and being able to market their local wares and goods to consumers in the area,” Kampmeier-Aaron said.

Kampmeier-Aaron said the event is a good way for people to get a good start on their holiday shopping, adding that boutique items, food, children’s clothes and other gifts will be available for purchase from local businesses.

The Holiday Sip n Shop has typically brought approximately 80 to 120 vendors each year and attracts about 300 to 500 people annually, she said. A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit the Mustangs Foundation in Westfield.

Live music featuring a DJ playing holiday music will be part of the event, while shoppers can also purchase beer, wine or a nonalcoholic drink if they wish while they browse different vendors. Kampmeier-Aaron said the Holiday Sip n Shop is unique in the fact that it will have gifts you can’t find at big box retailers.

“This is definitely a place where you can get unique gifts for your family members,” Kampmeier-Aaron said. “This is the perfect time right before the holidays for these vendors to get their name out there … and you can walk in, grab your stuff and off you go.”

For more on the Holiday Sip n Shop, visit facebook.com/events/338802511765763.