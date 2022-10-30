Spotlight on Art to benefit 3 children’s nonprofits

Several years ago, Esther Lakes attended an art event with an artist friend in Atlanta. Lakes found it to be different from any event she has attended in Hamilton County.

Since then, she has wanted to create something similar to raise funds for organizations that assist children.

After Lakes and her husband, O’Dell, sold Smith’s Jewelers in Noblesville after 50 years of ownership in 2020, Lakes created Spotlight on Art, Benefitting Children with the help of community leaders. The event is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Carmel’s Hotel Carmichael and will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, Children’s TherAplay and Prevail.

“The event will be similar to the one I attended in Atlanta, but on a much smaller scale,” said Lakes, founder and chairman of Spotlight on Art. “The event in Atlanta takes place for a couple of days, much like an art festival. We wanted Spotlight on Art to have a little more upscale feel to it, so we decided to make it an evening event to be held at the luxurious Hotel Carmichael with only juried and award-winning artists participating.”

A Carmel resident, Lakes serves as a board member for Prevail Inc. and the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville and has been a financial supporter of both nonprofits.

“All three organizations are important community organizations that make a difference in so many lives of children,” she said. “I strongly believe in the work and service they provide.”

Because this is the first year for the event, Lakes said her original goal was to raise enough funds to pay for the event and have a few extra dollars for the children’s organizations.

“However, the community has been very supportive, and we have exceeded my expectations,” Lakes said.

The artists participating include painters, textile artists, a woodturner and a ceramic artist. There will be a booth of children’s art representing three local elementary schools as well as children’s art from the three organizations.

The artists participating are Beth Forst, Randall Scott Harden, April Willy, Pam Newell, Gabriel Lehman, Rena Brouwer, Rodney Reveal, Deonna Craig, Steve Haigh, Slyvia Gray, Jill Duzan, Mark Lisota, Kathy Saucier, Gino Johnson and Darlene Patterson.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Facebook page, Spotlight on Art, Benefiting Children or Prevail (prevailinc.com) or wedoauctions.com/bidapp/index.php?slug=spotlightonart.

Tickets are $50. Admission includes wine, champagne, hors d’oeuvres and the opportunity to view and purchase art from award-winning artists.

“The artists have very generously agreed to donate 50 percent of all sales to the three children’s charitable organizations,” Lakes said.