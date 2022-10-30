Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Zionsville businesses celebrate openings, expansion

Zionsville businesses celebrate openings, expansion

0
By on Zionsville Business Local

TriCo Regional Sewer Utility, at 7236 Mayflower Park Dr. in Zionsville, recently completed an expansion of its offices and wastewater capacity that began in 2020. Building contractors, TriCo employees and members of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce celebrated the improvements with a ribbon cutting Sept. 30. (Photo courtesy of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce)

Kung Fu Tea celebrated its opening at 10895 N. Michigan Rd. in Zionsville with a ribbon cutting Sept. 30. The beverage franchise offers multiple options for tea-lovers, including bubble teas. (Photo courtesy of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce)


More Headlines

Stehr announces bid for Zionsville mayor Reclaiming history: Zionsville firefighters work to restore 1964 engine Snapshot: PointBlank Nutrition holds ribbon-cutting ceremony Our Place Coffee now open on First Street High speed shift: Zionsville Community High School grad makes a career of his passion for auto racing Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact