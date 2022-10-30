Zionsville businesses celebrate openings, expansion

TriCo Regional Sewer Utility, at 7236 Mayflower Park Dr. in Zionsville, recently completed an expansion of its offices and wastewater capacity that began in 2020. Building contractors, TriCo employees and members of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce celebrated the improvements with a ribbon cutting Sept. 30. (Photo courtesy of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce)
Kung Fu Tea celebrated its opening at 10895 N. Michigan Rd. in Zionsville with a ribbon cutting Sept. 30. The beverage franchise offers multiple options for tea-lovers, including bubble teas. (Photo courtesy of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce)