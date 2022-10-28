Snapshot: Vera Bradley donates mastectomy pillows

From left, Gwen Ryder, medical assistant; Leigh Flegge-Schlie, oncology nurse; Dr. Kandice Ludwig, medical director of breast care at IU Health North Hospital; and Ashley Thomas, medical assistant; hold mastectomy pillows donated by Vera Bradley to the IU Health Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The pillows, which provide protection and comfort after a mastectomy or surgery under the arm, were distributed to IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center in Carmel and the IU Health Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis. (Photo courtesy of the Indiana University Health Foundation)