IU Health Fishers to break ground next week

IU Health will soon break ground on the new IU Health Saxony expansion. The $287 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers.

The groundbreaking will be at noon, Nov. 4 at IU Health Saxony Hospital at 1300 E 136th St. in Fishers. The expansion is expected to be finished by 2025 and double the hospital’s workforce.

Hospital leaders and Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness will speak about the project at the ground-breaking ceremony. Riley Children’s Health will also make an announcement about its growing presence in Fishers and plans to expand to the IU Health Fishers campus.

The expanded hospital will include a stand-alone outpatient physician office and add 50 inpatient beds, creating 88 total beds, according to a release from IU Health. It will also provide new services such as obstetrics and gynecology; ear, nose and throat; nephrology; neurology; and pulmonology services as well as growth of existing programs such as

Cardiovascular; gastroenterology; general medicine; general surgery; orthopedics; primary care; and urology.

“Fishers is the sixth-largest city in Indiana today, and with notable population growth expected each year, (the city) could be as much as 50 percent larger by the year 2040,” stated Doug Puckett, president of IU Health’s Indianapolis Suburban Region. “Community members and leaders have told us what they need and want from IU Health to best serve that growth. This investment will allow us to do that.”