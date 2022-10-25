Zionsville singer to perform new album

Brett Wiscons has had some notable appearances with performers such as Jimmy Buffett, Bon Jovi, Hootie & the Blowfish and the Zac Brown Band.

“The fact I’ve gotten to perform on the same stage or lineup as some of my musical heroes has been truly fantastic for me,” the Zionsville resident said. “I had posters of some of these artists on my wall. And to play on a cruise ship with Jon Bon Jovi is still a ‘pinch me’ moment. I’m grateful for all of the ups and downs. And I truly believe, at 42, we’ve only just begun.”

Wiscons will perform songs from his 2022 full-length album, “Late Bloomer,” at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Ave., Indianapolis. The album was created with mix engineer, producer and collaborator Thom Daugherty, a Carmel resident.

“I’m really excited to have some of the studio musicians from the record joining me on stage that night,” he said. “I mostly tour as a solo act, so to be able to play this album live, front-to-back, with some of these fine ladies and gentlemen, including Thom, is a dream come true.”

The first show will include acoustic and special songs. The second show will include a 20-year reunion set with his former band Great Scott!

“Overall, the songs have a theme about hope,” Wiscons said. “My producer (Daugherty) and I wrote all of the tunes during the pandemic and lockdown, and we were trying to shine some light into the darkness we were all going through. I think you can hear it all on the record. We touch on universal themes of love, parental love, romantic love and love for your common man/woman, too.”

The album crosses several genres.

“One of Thom’s greatest gifts is his ability to understand the essence of what his artists should sound like that’s unique to them, and I firmly believe we nailed it,” he said. “There are shades of a lot of my favorite bands and artists on the record, like Hootie & the Blowfish, Eagles, Beatles, Tom Petty and Pearl Jam. And yet, it still sounds like me as an artist. Can’t ask for more than that.”

For more, visit brettwiscons.com.