Lawrence Police looking for suspect in carjacking incident

The Lawrence Police Dept. responded to a carjacking at 4:30 pm on Oct. 24.

According to LPD Chief Gary Woodruff, the incident began at the Dollar Tree at 8600 Pendleton Pike when a female customer left the store. The victim reached her vehicle and was approached from behind by a Black male described as being in his late 40s or 50s and wearing dark clothing.

The suspect told the victim to move to the passenger side while lifting his shirt to show a handgun in his waistband. She complied, and the suspect entered the victim’s car and drove to a local bank in the area of East Washington Street and Arlington Avenue. He then conducted a cash withdrawal using the victim’s debit card.

The suspect then drove to downtown Indianapolis, near City-County Building at 300 E. Washington St. The victim was told to exit the vehicle. The suspect drove off in her vehicle and has not been apprehended.

At this time, the vehicle has not been recovered. The victim was not harmed but is “shaken” by the incident.

Woodruff is asking citizens to report any sighting of a silver Honda Pilot with the license plate VKJ294.

The incident was “a crime of opportunity,” according to Woodruff.

“Our victim was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said. “The wrongdoing of this incident is solely the suspect’s responsibility. If a person can be aware of their surroundings, they should do so. That can go a long way. And trust your instincts. If something feels wrong, it is.”

Police urge anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911 and detail the precise location of the spotting.

“Anyone who has any info, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477),” Woodruff said.