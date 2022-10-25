Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – October 25, 2022

‘The Addams Family’

“The Addams Family” runs through Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Deception’

David Ranalli will present “Deception: An Evening of Magic & Lies” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Carmel Apprentice Theatre

Carmel Apprentice Theatre will present “The Addams Family,” a musical, from Oct. 27 to Nov. 13 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

‘There’s No Place Like Home’

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ at 7 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

‘Violet’

Actors Theatre of Indiana will present “Violet” from Oct. 28 to Nov. 13 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis will perform a concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 28  at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Jon McLaughlin

Jon McLaughlin: Indiana 15th Anniversary Tour will stop at The Tarkington at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


