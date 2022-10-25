Column: Shower for the ages

Commentary by Bill Bernard

We’ve all seen (and many of us have endured) a shower similar to our homeowner’s original shower. It had a fiberglass base, cultured marble panels lining the walls and a metal-framed glass enclosure. The textured glass enclosure had an age-induced haze that, despite regular cleaning, always looked less than ideal. It is not uncommon to find water damage associated with this combination of materials. Such was the case with this shower. Our homeowner took the opportunity afforded them by the need to repair the water damage and modified the shower to facilitate staying in the home for years to come.

The existing shower was relatively small and adjacent to a large corner tub. The new layout eliminates the unused tub and maximizes the shower footprint. The shower is now big enough to incorporate a generously sized bench and two showerheads (one fixed and one handheld). The shower is enclosed by frameless, clear glass wall panels and door. The walls are finished with hexagonal tile, and a recessed niche is incorporated within easy reach of both the bench and the showerheads. The shower has a custom tile pan finished with natural stones that create a soothing texture underfoot.

Stay home, be moved.