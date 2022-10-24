Letter: Tell councilors to protect natural areas

Editor,

Development is going to continue in Carmel but knowing developers have purchased acres of land that are heavily forested only to turn the trees into mulch, leaving the wildlife to be buried alive, crushed by bulldozers or pushed into the streets to be hit and killed is a disgrace.

The century-old forest at 9950 Spring Mill Rd., (to be redeveloped as) Flora on Spring Mill, is set to be destroyed. I, along with many others, had no idea the fate of this beautiful 18 acres of countless trees and wildlife. We had no idea it had been voted on and approved by the city council in the spring to have homes and townhomes built on it.

As residents of Carmel, please speak up. Go to city council meetings and take the opportunity to give your opinion. Send an email, write a letter and call to speak with your city councilor. Let them know forest destruction needs to stop. Tell them you want easy access to finding information on possible future development, that you want to know about the properties before they are sold or voted on by the council. Tell them you want a voice in the fate of Carmel’s last forests.

The point of view by some of the council members is in stark contrast to Carmel being recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a 2021 Tree City USA. Per the Arbor Day Foundation, this “dedication to urban forestry shows the city is forward-thinking and eager to combat the issues that cities are facing when it comes to air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being and energy use.”

Where is Carmel’s dedication to urban forestry when the approval is given to cut down yet another forest? If Carmel is supposed to be forward thinking, then the council should be planning areas of green space and natural and unmanicured parks.

No amount of tree planting can replace a century old forest like the one at 9950 Spring Mill. We will not be silenced. Let’s keep nature natural!

Nancy Tatum, Carmel