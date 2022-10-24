English blues artist to perform at Palladium

Joanne Shaw Taylor hopes her second appearance in the Indianapolis area will be a bit warmer.

“I played the Slippery Noodle around 2010 in the dead of the winter,” she said.

The English blues artist will perform a concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“I’m a blues guitarist, soul singer who writes pop songs,’ Taylor said. “It’s kind of a jumble.”

She will perform songs from her eighth studio album, “Nobody’s Fool,” produced by Joe Bonamassa, which will be released Oct. 28. The album includes “Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise),” which has already been released as a single.

She also will perform songs from “The Blues Album,” which was released in 2021, and some favorites.

“It’s nice to see the venues getting nicer and bigger,” Taylor said. “It’s nice to be out there doing it. After COVID-19, everything got shut down for so long.”

Taylor was discovered by Dave Stewart, formerly of the Eurythmics, at age 16. Taylor had performed at a charity event because her mother had breast cancer. A friend of Stewart passed along a demo CD from the performance. Stewart invited her on the road with his supergroup at the time.

“It was one of those fateful things,” she said. “I do feel fortunate, but the harder you work and the more you are out there, the more those opportunities seem to find you.”

Taylor said there are three or four songs she feels she always needs to perform.

“There are some you should play but you’ve played them every night for five years and you want to rest them for a little bit,” Taylor said. “It’s good to keep it fresh. If we are bored on stage, it’s not going to be transmitted to the audience.”

Some of the songs she usually performs are “Dyin’ To Know,” “Mud Honey” and “Going Home.”

For more, visit joanneshawtaylor,.com. For tickets, visit thecenterpresents.org.