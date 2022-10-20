Tru by Hilton hotel opens in Lawrence

The Tru by Hilton hotel opened in Lawrence in late September and welcomed some of its first guests for the Oct. 1 Indy Half Marathon. The hotel is at 5660 Lawrence Village Pkwy., off of 56th Street in Lawrence. For more on the hotel, visit hilton.com/en/hotels/inddlru-tru-lawrence.

The hotel fits into the city’s expansion of the Trades District that is near Pendleton Pike and Franklin Road and the downtown area at 56th Street and Lee Road, according to Lawrence officials. Other projects in the area include the new Indianapolis Public Library Branch and the $70 million mixed-use development referred to as the Keystone Project.

Cori Korn, chief of staff for the City of Lawrence, said the new hotel will provide a place to stay for families traveling for sports and others visiting the city.

“We’re excited to have the hotel here. It’s been open a couple of weeks now and it has been at least at 50 percent capacity, so that’s exciting to watch,” Korn said. “And with a lot of our tournaments we have through our soccer league, baseball, those kinds of things, we believe that we will contribute to capacity and that hotel will be filled with the different activities we have going on in the city. Son we’re excited to have a place for people to stay right here in the city and enjoy Lawrence.”