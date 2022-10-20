Duke Energy picks Noblesville’s Innovation Mile for Site Readiness Program

Duke Energy Indiana has selected Innovation Mile in Noblesville as one of three sites in Hamilton, Hendricks and Putnam counties for inclusion in its 2022 Site Readiness Program.

The program prepares high-potential business and industrial sites for economic development investments and markets them nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations, according to Duke Energy Indiana. Through the program, Duke Energy partners with county officials and local economic development professionals to develop a strategy for getting the sites fully ready to market.

The city of Noblesville recently purchased 77.65 acres near East 141st Street and Olio Road, expanding upon nearly 300 acres of land that has been designated Innovation Mile. Innovation Mile will be a mile-long, master planned innovation district that includes advanced manufacturing (industrial), health technologies, life science innovation, wholesale trade and professional and financial services.

“This is the second Site Readiness Program grant the city of Noblesville has received, and we greatly appreciate Duke Energy’s continued support and partnership in economic development,” said Andrew Murray, economic development director for the City of Noblesville. “The Innovation Mile development will encompass approximately 300 acres and will be able to serve businesses within our targeted industries. This is going to be a very sought-after location for those seeking new construction, and we appreciate Duke Energy’s help to further market the site and attract new companies to Noblesville.”

In Hendricks County, the Avon Logistics Center was selected for the program. The logistics center, which is adjacent to the Avon Rail Yard, boasts the possibility of up to 14 building sites and more than 5.7 million square feet of warehouse space, according to Duke Energy Indiana.

“Avon Logistics Center is situated in close proximity to several key transportation and retail corridors, making it an attractive site for private development,” said John Taylor, economic development director for the Town of Avon.

The third site selected is the Harrold Farm Site, which is on approximately 100 acres in Putnam County and is north of Greencastle Enterprise Park I.

“Duke Energy has always been there to provide programs that help smaller communities, such as Putnam County, gain that competitive edge to land new jobs and investment,” said Kristin Clary, executive director of the Greencastle/Putnam County Development Center.

After each site’s state of readiness has advanced, Duke Energy’s national business recruitment team strategically markets them nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations. Duke Energy will award up to $10,000 to each site to help prepare them to attract projects.