Letter: CHS soccer team makes grandfather, community proud

Letters to the Editor

Editor,

Watching my grandson and his Carmel boys varsity soccer team play this season has been an exciting and heartfelt experience. Being ranked as the top team in the state comes with a price.

This team met that challenge with effort, class and sportsmanship. They made not only their school but also the Carmel community proud of them. They were examples of the highest standards of play and participation expected from high school athletes.

Thank you for making this a memorable and inspirational time for this grandfather.

Steve Wolkoff, Carmel


