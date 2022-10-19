New behavior therapy center opens

By Rebecca Fending

For Fishers resident Camille Harris, the dream of opening her own therapy center for children on the autism spectrum is now her reality. Mindful Pieces Behavior Therapy at 11903 East Welland St. in Indianapolis began accepting clients Sept. 6 for its behavioral therapy practices.

Harris’ lifelong dream came to fruition through her dedication and specialization in her studies at Indiana University, where she graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Speech and Hearing. She then went on to complete a Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis and became a Board Certified Behavior Analyst. The certifications allowed her to earn the specific credentials needed to officially open her therapy center.

Harris opened Mindful Pieces with her business partner and fellow BCBA Jasmine Smith. Together, the two set out to use their expertise and talents to support autistic children in the greater Indianapolis area.

“Jasmine and I have been in the field of ABA for about 8 years,” Harris said. “We always worked for other facilities, and we saw the need for intimate, compassionate care for patients. We have a passion for client-centered care. We teach the kiddos the skills they need to be in school and successful in their communities. It’s a passion for us.”

The practice seeks to aid clients in navigating life through positive change and therapy, which means that the therapy services offered to Mindful Pieces clients stems from understanding the science of learning and behavior to best help those with special needs, Harris said. The interpersonal therapy focuses on the child and rehabilitates them in a way that focuses on “compassionate care,” something Harris believes may be missing from other behavior therapy centers.

Mindful Pieces Behavior Therapy is accepting new patients. There is currently no waitlist, and the center is credentialed with most major insurances. For more, call Harris at 317-400-9208 or visit the center’s website, mindfulpiecesaba.wixsite.com.