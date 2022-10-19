Humane Society raises $12,500 for veterans program

The Humane Society for Hamilton County raised $12,500 from its seventh annual Ruff Ride Oct. 1 that will go toward supporting the organization’s Pets Healing Vets program.

The event, which is a joint partnership between the humane society, Harley-Davidison of Indianapolis and Indiana Widows Sons, brought more than 100 riders and passengers to raise money for the heroes of our nation and animals waiting to find their homes, according to a news release. Participants in the Ruff Ride also received a tour of the humane society and were followed by a police escort as they went on a scenic ride through Hamilton County, the release said.

Rebecca Stevens, president and CEO of the Humane Society for Hamilton County, said the organization was pleased with the turnout for the Ruff Ride. The Pets Healing Vets program pairs Hoosier veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and/or traumatic brain injury with emotional support animals and currently serves more than 35 veterans and their companions.

“The number of participants in our Pets Healing Vets program is growing quickly, which means the cost to fund this life-saving program has grown as well. Events like this and individual donations are what make it possible for us to do our part in preventing veteran suicide.”

The humane society will also host its 16th annual Tinsel & Tails Holiday Petacular from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. It will feature a silent auction, dinner, a golden ticket raffle and a presentation of the year’s most amazing rescue stories.

For more on the event, visit https://www.hamiltonhumane.com/programs/events/tinsel-tails-2.