Stehr announces bid for Zionsville mayor

John Stehr, a retired broadcast journalist and longtime Zionsville resident, announced his intention Oct. 18 to run for Zionsville mayor. A press release stated that Stehr, who will seek the Republican nomination, launched an exploratory committee in August.

The incumbent mayor is Emily Styron, a Democrat.

Since his retirement from WTHR Indianapolis in 2019 following a 40-year broadcasting career, Stehr has served as president of the Zionsville Parks Board.

“My wife, Amy, and I love our town. All five of our children have grown up here and enjoyed the benefits that Zionsville offers,” Stehr stated. “We want to play a larger role in seeing it prosper for our neighbors, their families and future generations who choose to build a life here.”

During his time on the parks board, Stehr has overseen projects like the northern and southern rail trail expansions and the opening of Overley-Worman Park. He worked alongside the Zionsville Town Council on projects to “improve amenities in a fiscally responsible manner,” which he stated gave him insight on the inner workings of Zionsville’s government.

“I have a vision for Zionsville’s future,” Stehr stated. “One where we restore faith in town government by get our finances in order, make sure that public safety stays ahead of the rapid growth, and we compete for more of central Indiana’s economic pie while preserving the small-town charm and character that is uniquely ‘Zionsville.’”

For more, visit johnstehrformayor.com.