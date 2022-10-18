Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Armed robbery suspect arrested by Fishers Police Department
Quin Kellam

Armed robbery suspect arrested by Fishers Police Department

0
By on Fishers Community

The Fishers Police Dept. arrested Quin Kellam, 20, of Lawrence in connection to the Oct. 11 armed robbery at Star Financial Bank on 96th Street.

Kellam is alleged to have entered the bank, approached bank employees and displayed a handgun while demanding cash, according to police. Kellam then fled in a vehicle heading south toward Indianapolis, the FPD stated.

FPD detectives were able to identify, locate and apprehend the suspect without incident. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Kellam is being charged with alleged armed robbery, criminal confinement, intimidation and theft.


More Headlines

Fishers police investigating armed robbery st Star Financial Bank Celebrating 150 years: Fishers evolves from ‘wild, wild west’ town to vibrant city Legal battle continues among Boone County officials Fishers City Council approves 1 percent food and beverage tax, 2023 budget  Former Zionsville firefighter convicted for distributing child sex abuse material Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact