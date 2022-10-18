Armed robbery suspect arrested by Fishers Police Department

The Fishers Police Dept. arrested Quin Kellam, 20, of Lawrence in connection to the Oct. 11 armed robbery at Star Financial Bank on 96th Street.

Kellam is alleged to have entered the bank, approached bank employees and displayed a handgun while demanding cash, according to police. Kellam then fled in a vehicle heading south toward Indianapolis, the FPD stated.

FPD detectives were able to identify, locate and apprehend the suspect without incident. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Kellam is being charged with alleged armed robbery, criminal confinement, intimidation and theft.