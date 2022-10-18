Spokenote plans new headquarters in Fishers

Current Publishing
Spokenote LLC, a technology company, is expected to move into its headquarters in the Techway Building located 8933 Technology Dr. near the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers by the end of the year. The company has announced plans to create 300 new jobs by the end of 2026.

Since the launch of its first product in June, the company has operated in the Indiana IoT Lab. The company’s first product is called Spokenote, a “virtual Post-It Note,” according to founder John Wechsler.

Spokenote is a sticker with a printed QR code that allows the sender to record or upload a video and share their message. The idea is to “add video to anything,” from instructional videos to personal messages. The product is available on Amazon and on the company’s website at spokenote.com.

Wechsler said the new building will give the company space to create additions like a podcast studio as it continues to grow.

“(The new headquarters) gives us space as we continue to grow,” Wechsler said. “It will just give us a little more control of our destiny.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is committing a $7 million to the company in the form of incentive-based tax credits and is adding an additional $165,000 in training grants. The IEDC stated that the tax credits are performance based, meaning that the company may be eligible for more incentives when more Indiana residents are hired and trained. The City of Fishers has also pledged $55,000 in training grants for Spokenote employees.


