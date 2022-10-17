Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – October 18, 2022

‘The Addams Family’

“The Addams Family” runs through Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Rent’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Rent” runs through Oct. 22 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Careless Love’

Madeleine Peyroux will perform songs from her album “Careless Love” and Paula Cole will perform songs from her album “This Fire” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘One Dark Night’

Guitarist Nick Zaza will present his show “One Dark Night… A Rock Symphony of the Macabre” at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Angelique Kidjo

Singer/songwriter Angelique Kidjo will perform  at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

’Tick, Tick … Boom’

The Carmel Community Players will present the musical “Tick, Tick … Boom” through Oct. 23 at The Switch Theatre in Fishers. For more, visit carmelplayers.org

‘Billy Stritch: Cy Coleman Revisited’

ATI Live! Presents “Billy Stritch — Cy Coleman Revisited” is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more feinsteinshc.com.

‘Time to Love Again’

Nicole Henry’s performance of “Time to Love Again” is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more feinsteinshc.com.


