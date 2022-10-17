Blueprint for Improvement: Sleek and Stylish Carmel Living Room

Built in 1992 in downtown Carmel, this home’s owners were ready to transform their dated living room into a modern and sophisticated space.

The nondistinctive fireplace now makes a sophisticated statement, with chic floor-to-ceiling tile and a custom gas insert for easy operation.

Grass cloth wallpaper pairs perfectly with the sleek fireplace tile, adding texture and modern style.

The first floor flows seamlessly by replacing wall-to-wall carpet with luxury vinyl plank flooring that gives the appearance of wood but with easy upkeep.

The new island features a unique custom curved support that serves as a stylish transition piece between the living room and kitchen.