Islamic Life Center to hold groundbreaking Oct. 29 for Carmel mosque

The Al Salam Foundation will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 29 to celebrate the beginning of construction of the Islamic Life Center, which is set to be complete by the fall of 2024.

The mosque will be built on 15 acres at 14120 Shelborne Rd. in northwest Carmel. It will provide more space for the foundation – which currently meets in northwest Indianapolis – to host religious, educational and cultural activities.

Ashhar Madni, president of the Al Salam Foundation board of directors, said the groundbreaking ceremony is a significant milestone.

“We’ve reached this point, so that is a fulfillment of what the community has envisioned,” he said. “The more exciting part is the start of construction and seeing that building come up and then the completion and finally moving into this place for our community.”

When the project went before the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals in 2018, several nearby residents remonstrated, citing concerns about the plans being too big for the site and not fitting with existing development. The following year, a judge threw out a lawsuit asking for a review of the BZA decision to approve plans for the mosque.

Since then, Madni said the foundation has primarily received an outpouring of support for the ILC, which is expected to primarily serve residents of Carmel, Westfield and Zionsville and surrounding areas.

“(Feedback) has been all good,” Madni said. “People have been excited about this (groundbreaking) event.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include remarks from several faith and community leaders, food, prayer and time for socializing. The ceremony is open to the public, but space is limited. Tickets are required. Learn more and RSVP at alsalamfoundation.org/ground-breaking-ceremony.