INTEGIRLS Indianapolis chapter to hold fall math competition Oct. 29 

By Chloee Kline

Registration is open for the INTEGIRLS Indianapolis chapter’s annual Fall Math Competition, set for Oct. 29 at Sycamore School.

INTEGIRLS is a nonprofit founded in 2019 dedicated to bridging the gender gap in STEM through competitive problem solving, according to INTEGIRLS Events Director Katherine Ke, a sophomore at Carmel High School.

The organization’s name comes from the calculus term “integral,” meaning “necessary to make a whole complete.” A national math competition is held in Washington, D.C., each year, with winners from local chapters advancing. Fifteen global chapters have been established since the organization’s foundation.

The Indianapolis chapter’s fall competition is open to female-identifying or nonbinary individuals between the ages of 10 and 18 years old. In-person and online options are available, and each participant will receive a prize or gift for competing. Individuals from all math backgrounds are welcome.

The in-person competition will consist of individual rounds, team rounds and Kahoot/buzzer-style rounds. There will be an online testing option for students who do not live near Indianapolis or are not able to make it to the in-person contest. Out-of-state or international students are also allowed to compete in the Indianapolis competition.

Volunteer roles are available for parents and may be viewed at registerintegirls.carrd.co.

Register for the event and learn more about the Indianapolis chapter at indyintegirls.org.