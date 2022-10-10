Snapshot: Columnist shares laughs with Newcomers Club

Current Publishing
From left, columnist Dick Wolfsie joins Newcomers Club of Carmel board members Sally Ulrich, Cindy Garloch and Barbara Needleman at the club’s Sept. 15 luncheon. Wolfsie, whose work appears in Current and is syndicated in other media outlets, spoke to the club about laughter. The Newcomers Club of Carmel is a nonprofit social club open to those living in Carmel and surrounding communities, whether they are new to the area or longtime residents looking to meet new friends. It offers dozens of group activities and holds monthly coffee meetings for prospective members and a monthly luncheon with a featured speaker. Learn more at CarmelNewcomers.com. (Photo courtesy of the Newcomers Club of Carmel)


