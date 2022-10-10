Current Publishing
Walkers and their dogs enjoy the Indiana Donor Network Strut 2 Save Lives in 2021 at Dr. James A. Dillon Park in Noblesville. (Photo provided by Indiana Donor Network)

Dog walkers gear for Strut 2 Save Lives

Indiana Donor Network will host the sixth annual Strut 2 Save Lives 1K dog walk Oct. 16 at Dr. James A. Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane, in Noblesville.

The event, which was rescheduled from its original date of Sept. 11 because of inclement weather, will kick off at 10 a.m. with registration followed by a welcome at 10:45 a.m. by Mayor Chris Jensen, event founder and organizer Diana Clauson, and Indiana Donor Network Chief Operating Officer Steve Johnson. The 1K dog walk will begin at 11 a.m.

The cost to participate is $25 for adults, $12 for children ages 12 and under, while families up to five participants will be $65. All proceeds will go toward the Indiana Donor Network Foundation’s Bryan Clauson Legacy Fund, which provides financial and counseling support for Hoosier organ transplant recipients, their families and the families of donor heroes.

A live DJ will provide music at the event until 1 p.m., while a professional photographer will be available at no charge following the walk to capture images of pets and owners.

A licensed pet groomer will also provide free nail clippings. Food and beer from E&M Hot Diggity Dogs and Moontown Brewing will be available for purchase.

Anyone who registered for the initial Sept. 11 date but is unable to attend the Oct. 16 event can receive a refund of their registration fee. Individuals are asked to contact Savannah Scott by emailing sscott2@INDonorNetwork.org or call 317-222-3448.

For more on the event, visit indianadonornetwork.org/events/strut/.


