All Pro Dad chapter growing at Hoosier Road Elementary

Jason Arnold learned there were several Noblesville chapters of All Pro Dad.

“I went up there and visited and it seemed like a great program, so I thought, ‘Why don’t I launch one in Fishers?’”” Arnold said.

So, in 2021, he launched a chapter of All Pro Dad at Hoosier Road Elementary, where Arnold’s daughter, Zoe, attends second grade. All Pro Dad is a national organization that meets at schools monthly where dads and their children engage in meaningful conversations and activities centered on character-based curriculum.

Former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy is a national spokesman for the organization.

“It’s been a success and growing,” Arnold said of the monthly breakfast meetings at the school. “The last meeting, we had 50 people.”

Arnold said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness attended the first meeting of this school year and raised the possibility of establishing other chapters in Fishers.

So, Arnold is hoping to help other schools in Fishers start the program. The breakfasts are free and sponsored by other businesses.

“There is a pride moment where the dad will tell their kids why he is proud of them in front of the whole group,” Arnold said. “It’s meant to build up the kids. The other piece is it gets the dads talking to each other and encourage other dads. Hopefully, it will build some sort of a dad network. Parenting takes a village.”

Arnold said there can even be chapters in high school.

To contact Arnold, email jwarnold241@hotmail.com

For more, visit allprodadchapters.com.