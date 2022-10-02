Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect

The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield.

The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 200 pounds who appeared to be between the ages of 25 to 35 years. He was wearing a Boston Celtics baseball style hat, a white T-shirt and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information about the individual or have experienced similar types of break-ins are asked to contact Westfield Police Dept. Detective Tony Howard by calling 317-804-3239 and referencing WPD case number 2022-00041806. Information can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.