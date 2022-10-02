Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Volunteers move bags of potatoes at the 2020 potato drop at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. (Photo courtesy of Wayne Uhl)

Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8

0
By on Carmel Community

By Edward Redd

Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel.

For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with the Society of Saint Andrew, a nationwide agency committed to gathering produce and keeping it from going to waste.

“The Society of Saint Andrew gets the potatoes from a farm in Wisconsin. A semi-truck arrives at our church early on the morning of the drop,” said Wayne Uhl, potato drop coordinator. “The potatoes are packed in 10-pound bags on pallets of 2,000 pounds each. Church members use a pallet jack and forklift to unload the pallets onto our parking lot.”

This event is part of St. Mark’s UMC Mission in Action weekend. Individuals, families and food pantries in need are welcome to stop by to pick up potatoes.

The church asks that food pantries and other agencies reach out ahead of the event to let organizers know how many pounds of potatoes they need by contacting Stephanie Cohen at scohen@stmarkscarmel.org or 317-846-4912, ext. 215. Individuals don’t need to register in advance and are encouraged to come and get free potatoes.

“Several food pantries from around the area come with everything from cars to pickup trucks to box trucks to take the potatoes,” Uhl said.


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — September 27, 2022 Major investment: Fishers approves first parts of $1.1 billion economic development plan Mixed-use projects unveiled at Carmel’s Monon Square, along Pennsylvania Street Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands Artists from sister cities in Latvia, Italy to share work at Carmel International Arts Festival Celebrating heritage: Dia Latino de Lawrence Latino embraces cultural broader themes
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact