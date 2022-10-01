Record participation expected at Carmel Education Foundation’s Ghosts & Goblins run

Carmel Education Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Penix is optimistic this fall’s event will be the largest Ghosts & Goblins run in its history.

“We hope to register a record 3,000 people for the race this year,” Penix said. “We have about four times as many registered as we had at this time last year.”

The 14th Annual Ghosts & Goblins’ 5K and 2K Run/Walk is set to begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at Carmel High School. The 2K race will start first.

For the first time, Penix said everyone will have a timed race. Costume judging starts at 8:15 a.m. Proceeds from the run provide CEF educator and student grants, district programming and scholarships.

Penix said the 2021 race drew approximately 2,400 participants. She said the most the event has drawn is approximately 2,600 runners.

Penix said there was still hesitancy from people in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic but noted participants seem more comfortable this year.

“I think we have a better mechanism to promote the race because we have a person at every school helping us promote it,” Penix said. “We’ve simplified our pricing structure, it’s so much easier to register now than it ever has been.”

Instead of family registration pricing, there is now individual ($35) and student pricing ($15). Teams of 10 or more are given a code to register. Registration cost increases for Oct. 17-20 and then again for Oct. 21-22.

Penix said race participants are invited to bring gently used or new shoes to the race to support the global service project benefiting children and families through Soles4Souls.

In addition, Penix said local fitness and wellness companies have donated items for a raffle. Prizes will be a minimum value of $250. Penix said raffle tickets will be $5 each or $30 for “as long as your arm.”

Penix said the Carmel High School Culinary Dept. will sell breakfast items before and after the event.

“We’re also partnering with the Carmel Lions Club and encouraging people to go to have their pancake breakfast after the race,” she said.

People can take race bibs to Indie Coffee Roasters to receive a 20 percent discount off a drink that same day.

There will be music, refreshment and prizes. Costume contest categories include prizes for the following categories: elementary student, middle school student, high school student, group (three or more people) and duo (two people)

For more, visit ghostsandgoblinsrun.com.