Snapshot: CCPR, city celebrate reopening of Meadowlark Park

From left, Michael Klitzing, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation director; Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard; CCPR Board President Rich Taylor; Carmel City Council President Kevin “Woody” Rider; and Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell help cut the ribbon Sept. 26 to celebrate the reopening of Meadowlark Park at 450 Meadow Ln. Klitzing described it as a re-imagined park with a new state-of-the art playground. The renovation was made possible by a more than $3.5 million investment by Clay Township through its Clay Township Impact Program. Before the upgrades, the park had aging equipment and drainage issues. The playground, restrooms and pickleball courts were completed in May. The improvements were recently completed with work on the trails and the basketball court. (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)