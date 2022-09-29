Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: CCPR, city celebrate reopening of Meadowlark Park

Snapshot: CCPR, city celebrate reopening of Meadowlark Park

0
By on Carmel Community

From left, Michael Klitzing, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation director; Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard; CCPR Board President Rich Taylor; Carmel City Council President Kevin “Woody” Rider; and Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell help cut the ribbon Sept. 26 to celebrate the reopening of Meadowlark Park at 450 Meadow Ln. Klitzing described it as a re-imagined park with a new state-of-the art playground. The renovation was made possible by a more than $3.5 million investment by Clay Township through its Clay Township Impact Program. Before the upgrades, the park had aging equipment and drainage issues. The playground, restrooms and pickleball courts were completed in May. The improvements were recently completed with work on the trails and the basketball court. (Photo by Mark Ambrogi)


More Headlines

Default Thumbnail2022 Indiana General Election Major investment: Fishers approves first parts of $1.1 billion economic development plan City of Westfield releases names of Grand Park bidders Mixed-use projects unveiled at Carmel’s Monon Square, along Pennsylvania Street Center CEO: Palladium’s aging sound, lighting systems leads to missed opportunities Celebrating heritage: Dia Latino de Lawrence Latino embraces cultural broader themes
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact