Developer plans $57M apartment project in Westfield

An Indianapolis real estate development company plans to build a $57 million apartment community in Westfield near Grand Park.

TWG, which specializes in commercial, market rate, affordable and senior housing developments, plans to build a 240-unit apartment complex known as Grand Park Village. The multi-family project will encompass multiple buildings and will be built directly south of Grand Park.

“This project provides suburban living at its best with top-notch amenities and community access,” said Chase Smith, vice president of market rate development at TWG. “We are excited to bring Grand Park Village to the growing City of Westfield.”

Construction on the project began in July with first units becoming available for rent in the summer of 2024, according to the company. Grand Park Village will include a dog park, fitness center, clubhouse, pool, grilling stations, a bike hub along the Monon Trail and a boardwalk along the lake to the north, officials said.

“Centier Bank knows the importance of high-quality housing and Westfield is no exception,” said Brian Ternet, vice president and senior lending officer at Centier Bank. “Through this partnership with TWG, Centier Bank is thrilled to support the economic growth of communities across Indiana. With the thoughtful design and engineering of the project, Grand Park Village will enhance the already attractive and thriving area.”

TWG is also developing Chatham Hills, a $41 million apartment complex on the northeast side of Grand Park. It is expected to open next year, according to the company.